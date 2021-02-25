Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Georgiev was decent in his last start last Thursday against the Flyers, stopping 20 of 22 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his third victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Boston team that's 6-2-2 on the road this year.