Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Capitals
Georgiev is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup with Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Georgiev hasn't been great recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Flyers and Blues while posting a sub-par 3.54 GAA and .885 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a Capitals club that's 22-10-1 on the road this year.
