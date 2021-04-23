Georgiev will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus Philadelphia.

Georgiev wasn't great in his last start Sunday against New Jersey, surrendering three goals on just 28 shots, but he was still able to secure his seventh win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The Bulgarian netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Flyers club that's averaging 2.83 goals per game on the road this campaign, 15th in the NHL.