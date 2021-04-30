Georgiev will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Georgiev was sharp in his last start last Friday against the Flyers, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a tough road matchup with an Isles team that's posted an impressive 19-3-3 record at home this season.