Georgiev will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Penguins.

Georgiev has played pretty well recently, posting a 2-0-0 record while registering a 2.47 GAA and .937 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will look to secure his third victory of the season in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's 14-18-3 on the road this campaign.