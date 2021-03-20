Georgiev made 16 saves in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

He took a shutout into the third period, but Alex Ovechkin beat Georgiev twice inside the final seven minutes to flip the script on the contest. The 25-year-old netminder has started two straight games, but he's expected to retreat to the bench for Saturday's rematch -- whether he'll be backing up Keith Kinkaid or a returning Igor Shesterkin (groin), however, isn't yet clear. On the season, Georgiev has a mediocre 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage.