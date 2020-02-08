Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Falls to Sabres
Georgiev turned aside 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
The Rangers nearly bailed him out, storming back from a 3-0 deficit with two goals in the final three minutes, but the comeback attempt fell short. Georgiev continues to see a spotty workload as New York carries three goalies, but he could get an extra start or two before the trade deadline if the team decides to showcase him. On the season, the 23-year-old is 12-11-1 with a shaky 3.12 GAA and .908 save percentage.
