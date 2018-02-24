Georgiev allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

The 22-year-old was beaten by the visitors in rather symmetrical fashion, as Eric Staal's back-to-back goals were bookended by a pair of tallies by Mikael Granlund -- who opened the scoring in the first period before providing the cherry on top 9:22 into the third. With Ondrej Pavelec (knee) expected out another 10 days or more, as well as the Rangers currently holding the title of bottom feeder in the Metropolitan Division, it wouldn't be surprising if head coach Alain Vignault gives Georgiev another couple looks while he's up with the big club.