Georgiev played the third period of Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Islanders, stopping five of six shots while picking up his first NHL point on a power-play assist.

Georgiev replaced Henrik Lundqvist with the Rangers trailing 5-3 to open the third period. He allowed a goal to get down 6-3, but picked up an assist on the first of the Rangers' two unanswered goals prior to the Islanders' game-sealing empty-netter. Georgiev didn't do much besides the start the play in his own zone, but that was enough to earn an assist. Lundqvist had been rolling with a 4-0-1 record in his last five starts before this one, so Georgiev's appearances should continue to come few and far between.