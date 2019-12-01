Play

Georgiev made 33 saves Saturday for his first shutout of the season. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-0.

Georgiev did excellent work, considering his teammates spent a lot of time in the box. And the score flattered the Rangers -- it was a lot closer than 4-0. It was just 1-0 heading into the third, but the Rangers capitalized on two shorthanded situations. Georgiev continues to state his case for the mantle of goalie of the future on Broadway.

