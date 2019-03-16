Georgiev let in five goals on 32 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

The Flames have found their offense again, making Georgiev their third victim of the week. Georgiev's record fell to 10-12-3 with a 3.11 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Bulgarian goalie has yielded 15 goals over his last five appearances, going 0-2-3 in that span. Expect Henrik Lundqvist to tend the road goal in Minnesota on Saturday.