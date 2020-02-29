Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Flops in Philly
Georgiev made 35 saves in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
After winning two straight games, Georgiev fell back to earth, allowing his most goals since he got torched for six by the Oilers on New Year's Eve. Igor Shesterkin (ribs) is out of action until some time in March, but so far it seems as though Georgiev will see the bulk of the action in net while the rookie is sidelined, with Henrik Lundqvist last getting a start on Feb. 3.
