Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Flu bug causes missed practice
Georgiev missed Friday's practice with the flu.
The clear understudy to Henrik Lundqvist with Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out of commission, Georgiev would only enter the fantasy spotlight if the King was to sustain an injury of his own. At 22 years old, the Russian has yet to make his NHL debut, and his AHL ratios (2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage) suggest that he's not ready for prime action at hockey's highest rank. The severity of his illness can be based on whether or not the Rangers call up an alternative to dress for Saturday's road tilt against the Senators.
