Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fortunate win Thursday
Georgiev allowed three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
It was far from a sharp performance for Georgiev, who was lightly tested. A four-goal third period from the Rangers bailed out the 23-year-old. Georgiev has won five of his last six starts to improve to 9-5-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 appearances. He'll likely continue to split crease duties with Henrik Lundqvist for the rest of the season.
