Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fourth win in fifth start
Georgiev made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.
Georgiev has won four of his last five starts. With Igor Shesterkin on the shelf, Georgiev will be the de facto starter on Broadway, at least short term. He also picked up his first assist in the game for those of you lucky enough to have that count as a forward point.
