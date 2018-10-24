Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Garners win Tuesday
Georgiev stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
It was Georgiev's first win of the season and the fifth of his career, as he bounced back from his only other start of the year, when he allowed seven goals on 39 shots. With his play turned around, the Rangers will likely continue giving Georgiev an occasional start even without back-to-back games.
