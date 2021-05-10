Georgiev finished the season with an 8-7-2 record, 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage over 19 appearances (18 starts).

Georgiev opened the season with a shutout win over the Islanders but then struggled as the 1B option to Igor Shesterkin's 1A, including an early March stretch in which Georgiev looked about as bad as any NHL goalie looked all year. He rebounded from that poor spell by notching his second shutout -- this time against the Flyers -- and righted the ship down the stretch while working in a more comfortable backup role behind Shesterkin. Georgiev has another year remaining on his two-year bridge deal and should reprise his role as Shesterkin's backup next season.