Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets first career shutout
Georgiev made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Georgiev's first career shutout helped stretch the Rangers' home winning streak to a league-best seven. The league's youngest goaltender (22 years old) remains blocked by Henrik Lundqvist, but Georgiev has played well when called upon with wins in each of his past three starts.
