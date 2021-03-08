Georgiev allowed three goals on six shots before he was replaced by Keith Kinkaid in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The three goals against Georgiev came in a span of 1:01 late in the first period. That was enough to stick the Bulgarian goalie with a loss, and he dropped to 4-3-2 on the year. He has a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 11 outings. Georgiev figures to get most of the starts while Igor Shesterkin (groin) is sidelined, but it's believed Shesterkin's injury is minor. The Rangers face the Penguins again Tuesday.