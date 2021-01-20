Georgiev stopped 16 of 20 shots before being replaced by Igor Shesterkin to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

After posting a shutout in the Rangers' last game Saturday, Georgiev got another turn in the crease but was much less effective. The team will likely continue to give both netminders plenty of work until one of them seizes the starting job, but look for Shesterkin to get the next start against the Penguins on Friday.