Georgiev will start Friday's season finale against Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Georgiev had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the lowly Canadiens in his previous outing, but the Rangers were sitting some key contributors in that one. With something closer to a full lineup in front of him, Georgiev will look to finish the regular season on a high note against a Capitals team that will likely remain without Alex Ovechkin (upper body).