Georgiev will start Friday's season finale against Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.
Georgiev had a seven-game winning streak snapped by the lowly Canadiens in his previous outing, but the Rangers were sitting some key contributors in that one. With something closer to a full lineup in front of him, Georgiev will look to finish the regular season on a high note against a Capitals team that will likely remain without Alex Ovechkin (upper body).
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins seventh straight start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Flyers for second shutout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start against Flyers•