Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets nod Saturday
Georgiev will be in goal on the road against the Habs on Saturday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev gets the second game of the Rangers' back-to-back with Saturday's trip to Montreal. The netminder has only played in two of New York's previous seven contests. It appears whatever momentum the youngster was building in the hopes of unseating Henrik Lundqvist as the No. 1 has come to a screeching halt.
