Georgiev stopped 20 of 22 shots and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia.

Georgiev was victimized by a pair of tough-luck goals, as defenseman Adam Fox knocked the puck into his own net with his skate in the opening minute, then Philadelphia's Joel Farabee managed to push Georgiev's pad back and jab a rebound just over the goal line with a little over a minute remaining in regulation. Outside of those two plays, the Rangers played a solid defensive game against a Flyers team that hadn't played in 11 days and gave Georgiev two goals of support in the shootout to help the 25-year-old notch his second win of the season. Igor Shesterkin has outplayed Georgiev in New York's net thus far, but Georgiev could work his way back into an even timeshare if he's able to build on this solid outing.