Georgiev will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev was sharp in his last start last Tuesday against the Flyers, stopping 18 of 19 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Bulgarian backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Boston team that's only averaging 2.24 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.