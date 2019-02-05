Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod
Georgiev will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Georgiev was sharp in his last start last Tuesday against the Flyers, stopping 18 of 19 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Bulgarian backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Boston team that's only averaging 2.24 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Yields one but loses•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In net Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Moved to minors for break•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Bombed by Blue Jackets•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Sunday's start confirmed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...