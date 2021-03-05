Georgiev will guard the road goal during Saturday's game versus the Devils, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev has been sharp of late, maintaining an impressive 2.16 GAA and .942 save percentage through his last three appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a slumping New Jersey club that's lost four straight games.
