Georgiev will defend the blue paint during Friday's road clash with the Capitals.
Georgiev was unbeatable in his last start Wednesday versus the Flyers, turning aside all 26 shots he faced en route to a gaudy 9-0 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his sixth win of the season in a tough road matchup with a scorching-hot Capitals club that's won six straight games.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Plenty of support in shutout win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to bounce back•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles continue in Boston•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Boston•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets hook in first period•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease Sunday•