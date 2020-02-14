Georgiev will tend the twine in Columbus on Friday versus the Blue Jackets.

Georgiev picked up his 13th victory of the campaign Thursday and will get another crack at the net Friday with Igor Shsterkin still battling an ankle injury. Georgiev owns better numbers on the road (10-4-0 record, 2.92 GAA and .919 save percentage) than his home marks and the Blue Jackets are down nearly a full lineup of players, so he could stand a decent chance to extend the Rangers' winning streak to four.