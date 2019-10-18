Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in Jersey
Georgiev gave up four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.
New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Georgiev couldn't replicate the stellar form from his season debut on this busy night. He's still one of the league's most intriguing young backups and should steal a hefty portion of the workload from Henrik Lundqvist, who will start Friday's matchup with the Capitals.
