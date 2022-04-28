Georgiev allowed four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Georgiev backstopped a depleted Rangers lineup with many regulars resting in preparation for the postseason, but New York still gave him a chance to win, erasing three different one-goal deficits. His personal seven-start winning streak came to an end due in large part to Jeff Petry, who scored twice against Georgiev, including the game-winner in the final minute. It wouldn't be surprising to see Georgiev back in the net for Friday's season finale against the Capitals.