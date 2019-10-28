Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up pair in relief
Georgiev allowed two goals on 11 shots in relief of starter Henrik Lundqvist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.
Georgiev entered the game late in the second period with the Rangers trailing 4-1 and gave up a pair of goals in the third period (Boston also added an empty-netter). It was just the fourth appearance of the season for the 23-year-old, but he could earn himself more starts if incumbent Henrik Lundqvist continues his up-and-down play.
