Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Grabs first win of 2020
Georgiev made 32 saves in Monday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
He got beat by Jordan Eberle only 18 seconds into the game after some bad defensive play in front of him, but Georgiev then locked things down until the third period, giving the Rangers' offense (and especially Artemi Panarin) a chance to erupt. It was Georgiev's first win since Dec. 28, and on the year he sports a 3.11 GAA and .911 save percentage -- numbers that may not earn him many starts as the Rangers work Igor Shesterkin into the mix behind Henrik Lundqvist.
