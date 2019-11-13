Georgiev made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Penguins on Tuesday.

Following the win, Georgiev's record moves to 4-3-1 in 2019-20. He was starting for the first time since Nov. 4, and Georgiev got the result he wanted after seeing Henrik Lundqvist start the Rangers' last three games. It appears, for now, King Henrik will see the lion's share of starts, but that could change as the season moves forward, after all, Lundqvist, at 37 years of age, is no spring chicken. All signs point to the 23-year-old being the goalie of the future in the Big Apple.