Georgiev turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

It wasn't the sharpest outing from the 25-year-old, as Georgiev arguably should have stopped two of the three Devils goals, but the Rangers gave him more than enough support to cover for his lapses and boost his record to 4-2-2. With Igor Shesterkin already ruled out for Sunday, Georgiev could make back-to-back starts, but his 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage make him a volatile fantasy option.