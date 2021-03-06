Georgiev turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
It wasn't the sharpest outing from the 25-year-old, as Georgiev arguably should have stopped two of the three Devils goals, but the Rangers gave him more than enough support to cover for his lapses and boost his record to 4-2-2. With Igor Shesterkin already ruled out for Sunday, Georgiev could make back-to-back starts, but his 2.79 GAA and .906 save percentage make him a volatile fantasy option.
