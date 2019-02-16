Georgiev turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

That's now three straight victories for the 23-year-old, who's allowed three goals or less in six of his last seven starts. Henrik Lundqvist isn't likely to be moved before the trade deadline, but Georgiev is still reaffirming his spot as the Rangers' netminder of the future whenever King Henrik is ready to surrender his throne.