Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding cage Sunday
Georgiev will start between the pipes for Sunday's home game against Boston, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
With Igor Shesterkin (ankle) set to miss Sunday's action, Georgiev will make his third straight start. The Russian has been dominant in the past two starts, going 2-0-0 along with a 1.94 GAA and .937 save percentage in that span. The 24-year-old will face a tough matchup against a Bruins offense that ranks sixth in the league in goals per contest this campaign (3.32).
