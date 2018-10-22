Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding cage Tuesday
Georgiev will be in goal at home against the Panthers on Tuesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev will get the starting nod right out the gate, having just been recalled from the minors earlier Monday. The netminder will look to improve upon his previous time out, when he gave up seven goals on 39 shots to the Hurricanes. It looks like the club will use the Bulgarian as the primary No. 2 behind Henrik Lundqvist, but could send him down occasionally to get more play time.
