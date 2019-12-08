Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease in Vegas
Georgiev will draw the start for Sunday's tilt in Vegas.
Georgiev will make his third straight start for the Rangers and fourth in the last five games. Over his last three starts, the 23-year-old netminder has allowed just four goals on 113 shots. For the season, Georgiev owns a respectable .919 save percentage and 2.90 GAA.
