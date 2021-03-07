Georgiev will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's road tilt with the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Georgiev will get the starting nod for the second straight day after earning a win over the Devils on Saturday. The 25-year-old owns a .906 save percentage and 2.79 GAA alongside a 4-2-2 record through 10 appearances. He coughed up five goals on 38 shots in a loss to the Penguins in his only action against them this season.