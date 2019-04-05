Georgiev will start between the pipes in Friday's home clash versus the Blue Jackets, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

In his last 10 appearances -- dating back to Feb. 23 -- Georgiev went 4-3-3 while posting a 2.46 GAA and .927 save percentage. The Bulgarian is currently riding a two-game win streak, which includes a 29-save shutout in his most recent outing and a 44-save performance over the Blues on March 29. Georgiev will face a Blue Jackets team that averages an 11th-best 2.95 goals per game on the road this season.