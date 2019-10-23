Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Handed overtime loss
Georgiev stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
The 23-year-old was making just his third start of the season but acquitted himself well despite the loss. He's had to make 30-plus saves in all three of his starts in 2009-10 and owns a .923 save percentage. Georgiev would be an immediate waiver wire add if No. 1 goalie Henrik Lundqvist were to suffer a sort of long-term injury.
