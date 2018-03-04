Georgiev turned away 35 of 37 shots on the way to a 3-2 road win over the Oilers on Saturday.

The rookie certainly can get a free pass for yielding goals to all-world pivot Connor McDavid and 2011's first overall pick Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Georgiev recorded his first career victory with this impressive performance, and he may have earned more starts for the stretch run -- especially with the Blueshirts all but eliminated from playoff contention -- though he presumably would need to hold off allied goalie Ondrej Pavelec once he returns from his knee injury.