Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Hangs on for first NHL victory
Georgiev turned away 35 of 37 shots on the way to a 3-2 road win over the Oilers on Saturday.
The rookie certainly can get a free pass for yielding goals to all-world pivot Connor McDavid and 2011's first overall pick Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Georgiev recorded his first career victory with this impressive performance, and he may have earned more starts for the stretch run -- especially with the Blueshirts all but eliminated from playoff contention -- though he presumably would need to hold off allied goalie Ondrej Pavelec once he returns from his knee injury.
