Georgiev turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Ottawa held a 2-0 lead early in the third period, but Georgiev slammed the door down the stretch and gave the Rangers a chance to mount a comeback. The 25-year-old had a rough season debut, but he should give the Blueshirts a solid No. 2 option in net behind Igor Shesterkin.