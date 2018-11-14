Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Headed down to minors
Georgiev was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
Georgiev has seen action in just four games this season, so the move to send him to the minors likely is to allow him to start in the Wolf Pack's matchup with AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday. Don't be surprised to see Georgiev and Marek Mazanec swap places again before Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.
