Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Headed for minors
Georgiev was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday.
Georgiev will almost certainly get the start in one of the Wolf Pack's next two outings -- Wednesday versus AHL Bridgeport or Friday against AHL Charlotte -- although he could be given the starting nod in both. Once the netminder has gotten some ice time in the minors, he is a near lock to be flipped back up to New York ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida, while Dustin Tokarski heads the other way.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Porous pads betray him•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Montreal•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Capsized by Caps•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Back for more Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets first career shutout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...