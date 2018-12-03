Georgiev was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday.

Georgiev will almost certainly get the start in one of the Wolf Pack's next two outings -- Wednesday versus AHL Bridgeport or Friday against AHL Charlotte -- although he could be given the starting nod in both. Once the netminder has gotten some ice time in the minors, he is a near lock to be flipped back up to New York ahead of Saturday's matchup with Florida, while Dustin Tokarski heads the other way.