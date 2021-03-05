Georgiev stopped all three shots he faced after replacing the injured Igor Shesterkin (undisclosed) in the third period of Thursday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Georgiev wasn't really tested with New York protecting a big lead late. He's been working as the 1B option to Shesterkin's 1A in New York's net, but the latter appeared to suffer a serious non-contact injury in this one while pushing across the crease to defend a 2-on-1. If Shesterkin's out long-term, Georgiev would likely take on workhorse duties in the Rangers' net with taxi squad goalie Keith Kinkaid on hand for spot duty.