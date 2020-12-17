Georgiev has yet to travel to New York for the upcoming season while he awaits his work visa, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

If the league is able to finalize an early-January start to training camp, there may not be enough time for Georgiev to complete a full 14-day quarantine before camp would begin. Still, barring any complications with his work visa, Georgiev should be able to join the team in time for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. While Igor Shesterkin will likely enter camp as the presumptive No. 1, there should be plenty of opportunities for Georgiev to challenge for an expanded role, especially if the NHL schedule includes an increased instance of back-to-backs.