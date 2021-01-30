Georgiev will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Penguins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Devils and the Sabres while posting an ugly 4.30 GAA and .841 save percentage. The 24-year-old backstop will try to get back on track in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that just dropped back-to-back games against the Bruins.