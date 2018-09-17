Georgiev will get the starting nod in Monday's preseason matchup with the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev is in the midst of a training camp battle with Marek Mazanec and Dustin Tokarski for the No. 2 job behind Henrik Lundqvist. A strong outing by the Bulgarian on Monday could help him avoid another season in the minors.

