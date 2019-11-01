Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Saturday
Georgiev will be between the pipes on the road versus Nashville on Saturday.
While it's been an up-and-down start to the season for Georgiev, he is 2-2-1 with a 2.56 GAA, the young netminder should continue to get more starts than just in back-to-back situations, including Saturday's matchup. The Bulgarian is unlikely to replace Henrik Lundqvist as the No. 1 in the Big Apple this year, but should probably be considered the goaltender of the future for the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Shuts down Lightning•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up pair in relief•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Handed overtime loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in Jersey•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.