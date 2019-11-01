Georgiev will be between the pipes on the road versus Nashville on Saturday.

While it's been an up-and-down start to the season for Georgiev, he is 2-2-1 with a 2.56 GAA, the young netminder should continue to get more starts than just in back-to-back situations, including Saturday's matchup. The Bulgarian is unlikely to replace Henrik Lundqvist as the No. 1 in the Big Apple this year, but should probably be considered the goaltender of the future for the Rangers.