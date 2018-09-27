Georgiev will be starting in Monday's preseason matchup against the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Georgiev will continue battling with Marek Mazanec and Dustin Tokarski for the backup spot behind Henrik Lundqvist. The 22-year-old netminder will look to build off his last performance against the Islanders, when he made 17 saves on 20 shots.